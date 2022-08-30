7,358 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Purchased by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $221,000. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,891 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HT Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.69. The company had a trading volume of 767,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,692,818. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.41. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

