7,333 Shares in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Purchased by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 242.4% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $99.02 on Tuesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.24.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

