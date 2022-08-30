646 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Acquired by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $449,778,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 491.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 508,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,144,000 after purchasing an additional 422,371 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 511,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,362,000 after buying an additional 252,747 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,862,000 after buying an additional 233,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 28,346.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 128,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,876,000 after buying an additional 127,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY traded down $6.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $698.42. 2,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,060. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $750.88. The stock has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $684.80 and its 200 day moving average is $668.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.49, for a total value of $211,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,444 shares of company stock valued at $37,192,687 over the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.43.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

