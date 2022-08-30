520 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Acquired by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 95.8% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.4 %

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.59. 46,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,324. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.47 and its 200 day moving average is $124.43. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.95 and a 52 week high of $199.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 51.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

