5,100 Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Bought by Boulder Hill Capital Management LP

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 13.1% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 70,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,305,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 228.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth $1,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Datadog from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.30.
Datadog Trading Down 1.1 %
Datadog stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495,452. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.69. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.12 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,363.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.
Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Datadog Company Profile
Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.
