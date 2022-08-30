3,989 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Acquired by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,107,000 after purchasing an additional 813,983 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,731,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,130,000 after acquiring an additional 409,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $2,213,765,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,504,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,979,000 after acquiring an additional 521,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $308.33. 53,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,764,471. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $335.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $319.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.60.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total transaction of $64,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,623,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,102,769,860.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 754,125 shares of company stock worth $243,057,641. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.18.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

