3,676 Shares in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Acquired by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Novavax by 705.3% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 42.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVAX shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on Novavax to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Novavax in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.56 and a 12-month high of $277.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.59.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($12.04). Novavax had a negative net margin of 114.32% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

