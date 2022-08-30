3,531 Shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Purchased by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMRN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 20,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 13,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMRN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.93.

BMRN stock opened at $90.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.86. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $97.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.33.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 1.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $665,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $599,154.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,742.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $665,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,126 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

