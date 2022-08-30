2,498 Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Bought by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Centene by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Centene during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $858,786.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $858,786.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $264,033.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,274 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CNC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.12. 37,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,446,694. The stock has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.89. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.26.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

