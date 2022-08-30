2,204 Shares in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Acquired by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in VMware by 13.2% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in VMware by 3.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its position in VMware by 2.0% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,100 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in VMware by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in VMware by 17.7% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 818 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on VMware to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.91.

VMW traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $117.49. 5,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.28 and a 200-day moving average of $115.40. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $167.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 61.58% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total transaction of $303,114.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,232.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total value of $303,114.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $1,180,549.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,405,548.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,031 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,220. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

