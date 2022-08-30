1,400 Shares in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Acquired by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWC. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWC traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.19. 116,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,040. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.18. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $102.20 and a 52-week high of $158.05.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

