1,245 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Bought by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,245 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $3,565,846.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,383,365.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $173,116.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,463.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,383,365.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 208,520 shares of company stock worth $59,937,985 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $279.50. 11,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,669. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95. The firm has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $287.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.33.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Articles

