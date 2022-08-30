115,217 Shares in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Bought by Omni Event Management Ltd

Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 115,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,697,000. Omni Event Management Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of iStar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iStar by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iStar by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 828,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,397,000 after acquiring an additional 20,374 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iStar by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iStar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,570,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iStar by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Get iStar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on STAR shares. StockNews.com lowered iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of iStar from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

iStar Stock Down 1.3 %

iStar Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE STAR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,133. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average is $18.46. iStar Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $27.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. iStar’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

iStar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.