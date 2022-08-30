10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $32.70

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.70 and last traded at $32.93, with a volume of 21685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXG. Cowen increased their target price on 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered 10x Genomics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

10x Genomics Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at 10x Genomics

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 28.62%. The company had revenue of $114.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $95,540.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 966,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,997,129.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $45,465.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,553,996.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $95,540.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 966,102 shares in the company, valued at $33,997,129.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,994 shares of company stock worth $175,739. Insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10x Genomics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 14,780.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

