Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Zuora to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zuora presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.17.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of ZUO opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.43. Zuora has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $23.25.

Insider Transactions at Zuora

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.54 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 57.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $95,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $95,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 31,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $278,803.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,241.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,483 shares of company stock valued at $840,478. Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zuora during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zuora by 204.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Zuora during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.