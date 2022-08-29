ZooKeeper 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $195,326.00 (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 29th. In the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $4.00 million and approximately $195,326.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 830.3% against the dollar and now trades at $569.68 or 0.02820934 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.77 or 0.00820876 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 231,383,691 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming.

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

