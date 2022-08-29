Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Short Interest Down 21.8% in August

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,970,000 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the July 31st total of 88,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Zomedica Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of ZOM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 64,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,916,656. Zomedica has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $255.36 million, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of Zomedica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zomedica during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Zomedica by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 179,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 34,483 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Zomedica by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 134,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Zomedica by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 272,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 136,491 shares during the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zomedica Company Profile

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA platform, which offers point-of-care diagnostic products for disease states in dogs and cats; and PulseVet, provides for treatment of various musculoskeletal issues, such as broken bones, tendonitis, and torn ligaments in horses and small animals.

