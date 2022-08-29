Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,802 shares during the quarter. Twilio accounts for 1.5% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $57,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $283,497.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,722,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $283,497.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,722,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $71,012.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,420,815.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,148 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Twilio to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.20.

Shares of TWLO stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.93. 56,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,896,334. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.90 and a 12-month high of $373.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

