Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Purchases 275 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,480 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,729. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.72. The firm has a market cap of $178.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $101.20 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,780 shares of company stock valued at $19,314,900 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

