Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,887 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications comprises 0.9% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 0.10% of Zoom Video Communications worth $34,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,562,000 after acquiring an additional 973,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,767,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,867,000 after acquiring an additional 83,580 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,632,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,739,000 after acquiring an additional 963,858 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,400,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,005,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,562,000 after purchasing an additional 789,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $262,372.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697,753.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $262,372.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697,753.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $254,603.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,294. 11.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZM stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.08. 71,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,004,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of -0.61. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.03 and a 52 week high of $348.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.02.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZM. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $115.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.58.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

