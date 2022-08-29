Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,117,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,662 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 0.28% of GoodRx worth $21,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,939,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,369,000 after purchasing an additional 742,906 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth about $52,276,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,088,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,569,000 after purchasing an additional 102,426 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in GoodRx in the 1st quarter worth about $12,049,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in GoodRx in the 1st quarter worth about $11,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.04. 22,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,878,415. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -55.55, a PEG ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $48.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $191.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on GoodRx from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on GoodRx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on GoodRx from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on GoodRx from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

