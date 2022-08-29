Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Increases Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,914 shares during the period. Bill.com accounts for about 2.2% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 0.35% of Bill.com worth $82,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 8,810.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,860 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,970,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,593,000 after purchasing an additional 372,416 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 934,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,240,000 after purchasing an additional 349,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 2,393.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 229,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,968,000 after purchasing an additional 219,955 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bill.com

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $117,099.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at $350,301.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $117,099.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at $350,301.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $96,127.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,488.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,306 shares of company stock worth $12,823,312. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Stock Performance

NYSE BILL traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.06. The company had a trading volume of 21,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.84. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.87 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of -51.07 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.99 and a 200-day moving average of $162.82.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Bill.com from $177.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bill.com to $220.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.26.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

