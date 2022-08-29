Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSN. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.6 %

Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.85. The stock had a trading volume of 16,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,372. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.49 and a 200 day moving average of $87.98.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.03). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.