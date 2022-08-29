Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $757,000 Stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) by 96.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,869,156 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of fuboTV worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 828,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after buying an additional 405,170 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 56,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 21,325 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FUBO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.68. The stock had a trading volume of 213,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,045,953. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $681.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 3.49. fuboTV Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $35.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $221.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 55.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FUBO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on fuboTV from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Roth Capital cut fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $4.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush cut fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on fuboTV from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.46.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

