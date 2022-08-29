Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Decreases Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 481,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,129 shares during the period. Snowflake makes up 3.0% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 0.15% of Snowflake worth $110,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $1,375,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $3,718,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 77.0% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,867,875.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,867,875.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $524,444 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Down 5.5 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Snowflake stock traded down $10.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $186.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,651,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.37 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.53. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $405.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Snowflake from $232.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Snowflake from $164.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Snowflake from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.79.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

