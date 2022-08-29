Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Buys 810 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 117.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 713.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.0 %

Zoetis stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.33. 17,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,302. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.18 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.93 and a 200 day moving average of $178.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

