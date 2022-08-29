Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Buys 195 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,556 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,728 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $531.37. 37,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,594,396. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $516.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $519.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.68.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

