Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Announces Earnings Results

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. Zepp Health had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.05%.

Zepp Health Stock Performance

Shares of ZEPP stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.89. The company had a trading volume of 50,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,103. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.44. Zepp Health has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The stock has a market cap of $118.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get Zepp Health alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zepp Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zepp Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zepp Health by 58.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 16,087 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zepp Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zepp Health by 25.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 37,952 shares in the last quarter. 54.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zepp Health Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet lowered Zepp Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

(Get Rating)

Zepp Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and smart hearable products, home treadmill, sportswear, home appliances, and smart watch accessories under the Xiaomi and Amazfit brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zepp Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zepp Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.