Zebi Token (ZEBI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $319,863.43

Zebi Token (ZEBI) traded 146.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. Zebi Token has a market cap of $319,863.43 and approximately $599.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zebi Token has traded up 149.2% against the US dollar. One Zebi Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 809.7% against the dollar and now trades at $557.10 or 0.02795522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00832540 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,250,443,215 coins and its circulating supply is 1,057,351,513 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

