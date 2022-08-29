Zebi Token (ZEBI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $319,863.43

Zebi Token (ZEBI) traded 146.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. Zebi Token has a market cap of $319,863.43 and approximately $599.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zebi Token has traded up 149.2% against the US dollar. One Zebi Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 809.7% against the dollar and now trades at $557.10 or 0.02795522 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005018 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001631 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002193 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00832540 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Zebi Token Coin Profile
Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,250,443,215 coins and its circulating supply is 1,057,351,513 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io.
Zebi Token Coin Trading
