Zano Hits Market Capitalization of $5.14 Million (ZANO)

Zano (ZANO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Zano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zano has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Zano has a market capitalization of $5.14 million and $57,006.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,230.22 or 1.00005293 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00055368 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00231391 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00141687 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00237536 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00056143 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00051509 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,346,500 coins and its circulating supply is 11,317,000 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zano

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

