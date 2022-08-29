Yieldly Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $919,877.42 (YLDY)

Yieldly (YLDY) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. In the last week, Yieldly has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Yieldly has a market cap of $919,877.42 and approximately $10,735.00 worth of Yieldly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yieldly coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Yieldly alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 591.4% against the dollar and now trades at $420.10 or 0.02142576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005100 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00845588 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Yieldly Coin Profile

Yieldly’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,557,205,606 coins. Yieldly’s official Twitter account is @yieldlyfinance.

Buying and Selling Yieldly

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yieldly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yieldly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yieldly using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yieldly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yieldly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.