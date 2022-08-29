YIELD App Hits Market Capitalization of $17.47 Million (YLD)

YIELD App (YLD) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 29th. Over the last seven days, YIELD App has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. YIELD App has a market cap of $17.47 million and $1.31 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YIELD App coin can currently be bought for about $0.0962 or 0.00000477 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About YIELD App

YIELD App is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,590,838 coins. The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app. The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

YIELD App Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YIELD App using one of the exchanges listed above.

