YetiSwap (YTS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $43,404.00

YetiSwap (YTS) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 29th. YetiSwap has a market capitalization of $91,468.16 and approximately $43,404.00 worth of YetiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YetiSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, YetiSwap has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 824.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $566.29 or 0.02811605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00823843 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About YetiSwap

Buying and Selling YetiSwap

