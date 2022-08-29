YEE 1-Day Volume Tops $15,314.00 (YEE)

YEE (YEE) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 29th. Over the last seven days, YEE has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. YEE has a market cap of $175,481.26 and $15,314.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YEE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YEE alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,194.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004007 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002532 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00132300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00032500 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00085310 BTC.

About YEE

YEE is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com.

YEE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.