Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Trading Down 8.7%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.21. 10,768 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,927,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.
The firm has a market cap of $576.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of -5.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00.
Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 21.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.
