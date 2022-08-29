Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Trading Down 8.7%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.21. 10,768 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,927,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Yatsen Trading Down 4.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $576.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of -5.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 21.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Yatsen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Yatsen by 478.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 609,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 503,913 shares during the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new stake in Yatsen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,811,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yatsen by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,541,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 825,686 shares during the period. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Yatsen by 385.4% in the 2nd quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 794,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Yatsen in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

Featured Stories

