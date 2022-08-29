Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.18. Approximately 19,096 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 508,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.
The firm has a market cap of $618.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.09 million for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 23.66%.
Yalla Group Company Profile
Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.
