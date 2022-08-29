Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.18. Approximately 19,096 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 508,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

Yalla Group Trading Up 5.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $618.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.09 million for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 23.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Yalla Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Yalla Group in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Yalla Group in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yalla Group in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Yalla Group in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Yalla Group by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.

