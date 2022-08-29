xWIN Finance (XWIN) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $447,775.00

xWIN Finance (XWIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 29th. xWIN Finance has a market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $447,775.00 worth of xWIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, xWIN Finance has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One xWIN Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00003175 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

xWIN Finance Coin Profile

xWIN Finance is a coin. xWIN Finance’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,919,874 coins. xWIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

xWIN Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xWin is a fund management platform built using Binance Smart Chain that helps investors to invest in ETF-like vault, stake on various liquidity pools and farm to get rewards. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xWIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xWIN Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xWIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

