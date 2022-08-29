Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Performance

XIN stock opened at $0.54 on Thursday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41.

Get Xinyuan Real Estate alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the first quarter worth $26,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the first quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Xinyuan Real Estate by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 75,342 shares during the period. 3.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xinyuan Real Estate

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.