Xend Finance Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $124,347.00 (XEND)

Xend Finance (XEND) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Xend Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0343 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Xend Finance has a total market cap of $4.08 million and approximately $124,347.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,060,249 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance.

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

