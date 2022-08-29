Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 13001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Xander Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54.

Xander Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and nickel properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Senneville West property that comprises 80 claims; the Senneville East property comprising 62 claims; and the Senneville South property that comprises 9 claims located in Quebec.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xander Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xander Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.