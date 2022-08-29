Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Raised to $192.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $185.00 to $192.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WSM. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $156.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $167.73.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

NYSE:WSM opened at $154.63 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $223.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 78.14%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares in the company, valued at $79,785,669.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares in the company, valued at $79,785,669.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,400 shares of company stock worth $8,756,068 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.9% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 107,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 15.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 375,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,677,000 after purchasing an additional 50,558 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,071,000 after purchasing an additional 170,511 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 12.6% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

