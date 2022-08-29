Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$15.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.48.

Whitecap Resources Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SPGYF opened at $7.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $10.14.

Whitecap Resources Increases Dividend

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0284 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

