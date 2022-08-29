Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0284 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

SPGYF opened at $7.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.74. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $10.14.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGYF has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$22.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$15.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.48.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.