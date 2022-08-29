Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Purchased by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 402,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 19,515 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

WPM opened at $31.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.51. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

