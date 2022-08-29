WeWork (NYSE:WE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.20

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 131333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on WeWork in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WeWork in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

WeWork Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.31 million. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that WeWork Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani acquired 23,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,359,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,026,957. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre J. Fernandez bought 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 454,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,239.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 113,500 shares of company stock worth $549,275 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of WeWork

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in WeWork in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in WeWork by 114.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in WeWork in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of WeWork during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WeWork during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

About WeWork

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

