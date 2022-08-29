Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller Sells 542 Shares

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $58,037.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 543 shares in the company, valued at $58,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of WLK stock traded down $4.54 on Monday, hitting $102.43. 6,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,583. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.22. Westlake Co. has a one year low of $80.47 and a one year high of $141.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.52.

Westlake Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.357 per share. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,978,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,590 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Westlake by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,297,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $160,087,000 after purchasing an additional 588,163 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Westlake in the 4th quarter worth about $115,498,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Westlake by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 964,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,699,000 after purchasing an additional 308,896 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Westlake by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,396,000 after purchasing an additional 35,639 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Westlake from $167.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Westlake from $117.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Westlake from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.69.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

See Also

