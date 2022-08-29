Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller Sells 542 Shares

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $58,037.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 543 shares in the company, valued at $58,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Westlake Stock Performance
Shares of WLK stock traded down $4.54 on Monday, hitting $102.43. 6,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,583. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.22. Westlake Co. has a one year low of $80.47 and a one year high of $141.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.52.
Westlake Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.357 per share. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.47%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Westlake from $167.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Westlake from $117.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Westlake from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.69.
About Westlake
Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.
