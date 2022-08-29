Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 65.5% from the July 31st total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:EHI traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $7.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,124. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.83. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $10.54.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.92%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Global High Income Fund
About Western Asset Global High Income Fund
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
