West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.05% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $16,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WST. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,412,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.9% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $3.43 on Monday, reaching $300.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,892. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.89 and a 52-week high of $475.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $315.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total transaction of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.