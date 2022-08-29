Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.84-$0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Wendy’s Stock Performance
Shares of WEN opened at $19.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Wendy’s has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $24.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average of $20.20.
Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.
Wendy’s Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WEN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 443.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the first quarter worth about $276,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Wendy’s
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
Featured Articles
