Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.84-$0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of WEN opened at $19.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Wendy’s has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $24.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average of $20.20.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WEN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 443.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the first quarter worth about $276,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wendy’s

(Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.