Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $76.46

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $76.46 and last traded at $76.74, with a volume of 5632 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Welltower Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 86.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.71.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 274.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

